Prabhas's Popularity Prompts Makers To Release Saaho In THIS Country

After entertaining the Indian audience, Saaho is now all set to delight Japan. The Prabhas-starrer released in Japan on January 27, 2020. The trilingual movie has been dubbed in Japanese for the audience there.

Saaho hit the Indian screen during the Independence Day weekend last year. However, it hit the Japanese theatres only now. according to reports, the decision was made by the makers because of Prabhas’ fan-following in Japan. His Baahubali franchise had almost reached a cult status in the country and was a big phenomenon. It also made Prabhas one of the most sought-after actor. Reportedly, a local distributor bought the rights to the movie for a release in Japan.

Besides Prabhas, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Chunkey Panday in important roles. It has been directed by Sujeeth. The movie has been bankrolled by T-Series. The movie made a gross collection of ₹148 crores in India and a worldwide gross of ₹178 crores. However, now that it is being released in Japan, Saaho box office collection will be further benefitted.

Prabhas’s next venture

Prabhas will be seen next with Pooja Hegde in the movie tentatively titled Jaan. It is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie is apparently shot in Europe. The actors also reportedly attended workshops in Mumbai for the dance sequences in the movie. Prabhas shared some stills from the movie on his social media. He wrote that he is resuming the shoot for the movie and is elated. Pooja Hegde had also shared a post announcing the same.

