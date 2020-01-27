Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Has Beaten 'Saaho's Full Run Gross

South star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde were seen as the leads in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie was released during Sankranthi and it had a great response from the crowds. Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is performing great at the box- office in the USA. The movie is doing great on the 3rd weekend as well in the USA. The movie made around $61k on Friday and crossed 50k on Saturday by 10 am PST. Evidently, the movie's total earning has come to around $3.28 now.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo weekend BO update and collection

The Movie gathered a challenging Rs. 0.57cr share in the Nizam area on the thirteenth day. However, it saw a good trade in other Southern areas and managed to earn a whooping Rs.1.58cr in both Andhra Pradesh and Telengana by its twelfth Day. Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo's assortment is touted to be Rs 106.52 cr in 13 days.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo set new records in Allu Arjun's profession. The first day of Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo has earned over Rs 85 crore around the world. The Allu Arjun movie even managed to earn a spot in the top 5 grosser movie list in the United States. The movie has beaten Saaho's full run gross. Strikingly, this is the first USD 3 million movies for Allu Arjun. The entertainer's past blockbuster Sarrainodu didn't fare well in the US. His last movies that performed well in the US were Race Gurram (USD 1.4 Million), S/o Satyamurthy ( USD 1.3 Million) and Duvvada Jagannadham (USD 1.2 Million).

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a 2020 Indian Telugu-language film, directed by Trivikram. The film has an ensemble cast of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, while Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan play pivotal roles.

