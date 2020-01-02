Prabhas Starrer 'Saaho' Becomes The Biggest Non-holiday Opener Of 2019

Prabhas is one of the most exceptional actors that the entertainment industry has ever had. The star, through his performances in the movies, has garnered a loyal fan base. Prabhas is also one of those actors who has delivered the highest-earning box office projects. Prabhas’s most recent project Sahoo, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor was made on a humungous budget. The movie also emerged as the biggest non-holiday opener of the year 2019 for Prabhas.

ALSO READ| Best Telugu Performances 2019: Top Actors Who Ruled The Year From Ram Charan To Prabhas

After the release of both the movies of the Baahubali franchise, South sensation Prabhas became a popular name in Bollywood too. His next Bollywood movie, which also released in multiple other languages, Saaho, released in August 2019. The plot of Saaho was based on an undercover cop who fights with warring criminals to keep the ‘black box’ safe. The box is the ultimate key to a treasure.

ALSO READ| Prabhas Is Not Keen To Have A Hindi Version For His Upcoming Film Jaan After Saaho?

Saaho portrayed Parbhas in a completely different avatar. The actor throughout the movie looked dashing and his persona in the movie was extremely charming. The action laden storyline, promising trailer, the amazing storyline made Saaho the biggest non-holiday opener of 2019. During the promotion of the movie, Prabhas made sure to surprise his fans by meeting them. Not only that, he distributed many Saaho t-shirts and boxes of chocolates among the fans.

ALSO READ| Rajinikanth Tops Forbes List As Highest Earning South Celebritity; Prabhas At No. 44

What is next in store for Prabhas?

On the professional front, Prabhas was last seen in Saaho which became the biggest non-holiday opener for him. Prabhas' next project will be under the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame. The working title of the film as per reports is Amour. The movie will also star Pooja Hegde opposite him.

ALSO READ| Prabhas To Replace Ranbir Kapoor In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Upcoming Film 'Devil'?

ALSO READ| 'SAAHO': Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor's Latest Romantic Poster Becomes A Talking Point, Netizens Declare It Idyllic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.