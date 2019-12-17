Prabhas: Here Is All You Need To Know About The 'Bahubali' Actor

Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju commonly known as Prabhas is an Indian actor who works in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. Prabhas made his screen debut with 2002 in an action drama Telugu film Eeswar. He has also received the State Nandi Award for Best Actor, for his role in Mirchi. Prabhas made a guest appearance in Prabhudeva's 2014 Hindi film Action Jackson. According to reports, Prabhas is the first south Indian actor to have his wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds wax museum.

Facts about Prabhas

He is the son of the late film producer Suryanarayana Raju and Riva Kumari, Prabhas is known as a huge superstar in the South Indian film industry. Prabhas who has set high standards due to his super hit Indian fiction drama Bahubali (2015), and with the film he is known as the South actor found a pan-India fan base. The actor is often paired with his co-star Anushka Shetty, however, the actor has not made any claims about it.

Prabhas was born on October 23, 1979, to film producer U Suryanarayana Raju and his wife Siva Kumari. He is the youngest of the three siblings. Prabhas attended DNR school in Bhimavaram. He is a B.Tech graduate from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad. Prabhas started his movie career with 2002 Telugu action-drama Eeswar. He continued his career with Adavi Raamudu, Chakram and many other films that the audience loved. He made a guest appearance in Prabhudeva’s 2014 Hindi film Action Jackson. Among all the films he has done, Prabhas gained laurels and tremendous love for his epic role in S.S. Rajamouli’s Bahubali: The Beginning. The film opened worldwide breaking records from the day one of its release.

According to reports, the film was made on a budget of ₹180 crores making it the most expensive budget Indian film. The film is said to be the highest-grossing film in India, third grossing Indian film worldwide and highest-grossing South-Indian film at the time of its release. Both budget and box office collections have been surpassed by Bahubali 2: The Conclusion. It is the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Bahubali series received several accolades. It won the National Film Award for Best Special Effects and Best Feature Film.

