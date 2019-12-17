Prabhas’ Groovy Tracks That Will Set The Mood Right For A Party

Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati popularly known as Prabhas has achieved immense popularity for his works in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industry. He made his impressive screen debut with the 2002 Telugu drama film Eeswar. Prabhas is well-known for his works in movies like Varsham, Chakram, Darling and many more. Prabhas also created a sensation in the Bollywood film industry with the blockbuster film, Baahubali. His die-hard fans often go gaga over his groovy songs. Here are some of his upbeat songs which you can shake a leg to.

Some of Prabhas' best songs you can groove to:

Psycho Saiyan (Saaho)

This catchy number from the film Saaho is picturized on Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Prabhas and Shraddha share a sizzling chemistry in this track. If that was not enough, Prabhas also flaunts some of his badass dance moves in the track. The song is crooned by Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and Sachet Tandon.

Bad Girl (Saaho)

This track immediately commands your attention due to its upbeat and groovy vibe. The dance number certainly deserves a spot on your playlist for this party season. The song has Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez set the screens on fire with their infectious chemistry. It is sung by Badshaah and Neeti Mohan.

Manohari (Baahubali)

The song is an ideal dance number from the film Baahubali. Prabhas was seen heating up the dance floor along with Nora Fatehi and Scarlett Wilson. The song was composed by MM Kreem and lyrics were penned by Manoj Muntashir. The track is crooned by Divya Kumar and Neeti Mohan.

Prabhas was recently seen in the film Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunkey Panday in pivotal roles. The film was reportedly a blockbuster at the box office and garnered Rs 433.06 crore at the box office. The movie was helmed by Sujeeth.

