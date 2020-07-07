Prachi Desai Reminds Ajay That He 'forgot To Mention Cast' On 8 Years Of 'Bol Bachchan'

On Monday, Prachi Desai took to her social media to thank all her co-stars and technicians on eight years completion of her film Bol Bachchan. In the social media post, Prachi Desai also corrected her co-star and actor Ajay Devgn for not mentioning important actors of the movie in his social media post, which he posted on Monday morning. She wrote: "Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma, yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan." (sic)

Ajay Devgn on eight years of Bol Bachchan

Ajay Devgn starrer Bol Bachchan completed eight years since its release on Monday. The actor took to his social media to post a few pictures from the sets of the Rohit Shetty directorial. Sharing the photos, Ajay Devgn wrote: "When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @itsrohitshetty." (sic)

Bol Bachchan, starring Ajay Devgn, Asin, Abhishek Bachchan, and Prachi Desai in the lead, narrates the hilarious tale of a man, who spun a web of lies to meet ends. The Rohit Shetty directorial featured Amitabh Bachchan in a dance number with Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. The movie released in 2012 to positive reviews. According to Box Office India, the Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer collected Rs 100 crore worldwide at the box office.

Meanwhile, Prachi Desai was last seen in a short film titled Carbon. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Prachi Desai, and Jackky Bhagnani in the lead, narrates a dystopian tale set in 2067, where oxygen is supplied in propositions whereas carbon is available in abundance. The movie released to positive reviews. On the work front, Prachi Desai is reported to feature in an urban dark fantasy film titled Kosha. The forthcoming movie has been in the making for three years now. Nothing much has been revealed about the Prachi Desai starrer.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is awaiting the release of his movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, is based on the real-life incidents that occurred during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The movie directed by debutant Abhishek Dudhaiya will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

