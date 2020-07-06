Sachin Tendulkar's Insurance Cover For Bandra House Same As Amitabh Bachchan's: Report

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar is one of the richest Indian cricketers. The right-hander cricketer had a glorious career which lasted for 24 years. Sachin Tendulkar was the face of Indian cricket for almost two decades, which is why he was an attractive prospect for a lot of brands. The 'Master Blaster' earned big bucks through his sponsorship deals as well as his cricketing salaries. However, it was in the World Cup winning year of 2011 as a matter of co-incidence when Sachin Tendulkar fulfilled another dream of his - A big house of his own in the area of Bandra in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly opens up about mystery behind Sachin Tendulkar not taking strike in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar's dream house has insurance cover worth ₹100 crore, which is same as Amitabh Bachchan

After moving into his dream house, as per a Business Standard report, Sachin Tendulkar secured his five-story Bandra residence with an astonishing ₹100 crore insurance cover back then, which also happens to be one of the biggest insurance deals for an Indian individual. The insurance cover is further bifurcated into two parts, a fire insurance policy of ₹75 crore and an additional cover of ₹25 crore for items within the house. The insurance sources did not reveal the premium paid for the policy but they claimed that its value is somewhere around ₹40-50 lakh annually.

The fire insurance covers losses from blaze, terror attacks, natural disasters like earthquakes and burglary among others. On the other hand, the insurance covers the cost of the land, compound walls, cricket kits, pictures, wristwatches, furniture, electronic gadgets and others.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's role in 'Bombay to Goa' was first offered to Rajiv Gandhi; read trivia

While moving into his new abode, Sachin Tendulkar had said that everyone has a dream of owning a house and just like everyone else he also had the dream. He added that he was happy that he was able to fulfil it. Sachin Tendulkar's residence stands on a plot that earlier housed a dilapidated bungalow, which he had bought for ₹39 crore in 2007. The Sachin Tendulkar house has been secured with high-walled fencing to avoid curious onlookers. CCTV cameras and sensors have also been installed. Besides the three storeys above the ground level, the villa reportedly has two underground basements.

Celebrities are known to purchase high-value insurance covers. Though official figures are not available due to confidentiality norms, reports indicate Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan also has the same cover as Sachin Tendulkar. It is reported that Amitabh Bachchan has a cover of ₹100 crore for one of his bungalows. India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, had taken an insurance cover worth more than ₹150 crore for his house, Antilla, on Mumbai’s Altamount Road.

ALSO READ | Reliance makes history; Mukesh Ambani's the first Indian firm to hit $150 bn market cap

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar names the three men he will always remain indebted to; watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: ANI