Guru Purnima: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, others reveal their biggest 'Gurus'

The role of a ‘Guru’ or teacher in shaping the personality of an individual is immense. As Guru Purnima was celebrated on Sunday, the stars of the film industry penned heartwarming notes for the people who made a difference in their lives. Right from family members to legends, the celebrities recalled the contribution of their ‘Gurus’ in the person they had become.

For Amitabh Bachchan, his Guru was his father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Sharing a throwback picture with his father, Big B paid his respects to his 'Babuji' by quoting his verses. The Piku star also shared a line from poet Kabir on how Guru is the 'solace when God is unhappy', but when the Guru himself is unhappy there is ‘no comforting solace.’

The veteran also wrote, “Without the guru, there be no knowledge; without knowledge there be no sacrament,; without sacrament there be no culture; without culture there be no conduct; without conduct there be no respect; without respect there be no humanness," as he conveyed his greetings on the occasion and respects to his father.

Here's the post

For Rangoli Chandel, her sister Kangana Ranaut was her ‘first ever little guru’, crediting the actor for the goodness. Rangoli thanked Kangana for teaching her ‘how to be a person worth living on this planet’, ‘incessantly working’ on her and never leaving her hand.

Ayushmann Khurrana termed Kishore Kumar as his ‘Guru’, sharing how the legend’s songs were his companion. Ayushmann, who is also an actor-singer like Kishore Kumar, called the latter as his ‘biggest inspiration’, crediting him for sparking in him the ability to multi-task. Calling Kishore Kumar an ‘evergreen legend’, the Vicky Donor star hoped to be better in all his crafts.

For Raveena Tandon, Sai Baba and her father Ravi Tandon were her Guru and 'creators' for teaching her ‘Honesty, Humility, Humanity’ and giving her ‘the strength' to pick herself up, 'collect the pieces and walk again.'

Riteish Deshmukh posted pictures of Ramoji Rao and K. Vijaya Bhaskar, the producer and director of his debut Tujhe Meri Kasam, and thanked them, also on behalf of his then co-star and now wife Genelia Deshmukh for ‘believing’ in him.

On the auspicious day of #GuruPurnima I want to thank the two people who are responsible for me being an actor- My first producer the legendary Shri Ramoji Rao Sir & My first director K. Vijaya Bhaskar Sir. #TujheMeriKasam Thank you for believing in us, @geneliad & me. pic.twitter.com/TNK8PSFvS1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 5, 2020

Mika Singh called brother Daler Mehndi, legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, and Amitabh Bachchan his Gurus, paying his respects to them and writing that he had become whatever he had due to their blessings.

Earlier in the day, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt and many other stars had also paid their tributes to their Gurus on the auspicious occasion.

