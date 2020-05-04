'Practice Makes Progress': Lisa Haydon's Surfing Doesn't End Quite Smoothly; Watch

Quick links:
'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor Lisa Haydon, took to her Instagram handle to share some adventurous videos. Surfing rather like a professional, Lisa's ride didn't end quite smoothly & looks like the actor fell in the water.
In the last video which ends abruptly, Lisa is seen losing her balance. This is not the first time Lisa has shared her surfing video. In March 2020, Lisa Haydon posted a video of surfing through the water currents in Hong Kong. She revealed how she has ventured out after 8 weeks of self-quarantine.
In February, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani were blessed with a second child, a baby boy. The actor announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable photograph of her two sons, Leo and Zack as ‘brothers.’
She put up a long post about her experience with the self-quarantine measure. She mentioned in the paragraph how things in Hong Kong have finally started to settle down. She also mentioned how responsibly the people in Hong Kong dealt with the crisis situation with the right use of sanitizers, masks, and social distancing.
Haydon also spoke about how everyone who socially distanced themselves got a chance to explore their hobbies and spend time with their loved ones. Lisa Haydon also mentioned how she wishes to take these breaks without being in such an unfortunate situation.
Having a new born baby in a corona virus world had me very busy with a bottle of sanitizer... thus haven’t been posting that much lately. But here is a video of me finally not staying inside after 8weeks. Most of the world seems to be in self quarantine at the moment. However, here in Hong Kong things are just about beginning to feel back to normal. The way the ppl here in Hk handled this virus from the get go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, SANITIZER etc... But, What I’ve learned in these passed months is - it doesn’t take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy. We’ve had the pleasure of some quality family time, lots of home baking and cooking, mountain walks on Occassion, catching up on movies , sleep, and plenty of conversations with each other. It’s been a break from the craziness of life and it’s many professional and social obligations. A time to rest, and recoup.. in fact I wish I would learn to take breaks like this without it being enforced in this unfortunate way. It also got me thinking .. Last year a lot of what I read in the news was about Brexit, US China trade war, Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family, and then experiencing the protests in Hong Kong . But, all of that seems much less talked about in the face of a global health crisis. Without good health it seems there is little place for any other perspective🤷♀️. In all of this I pray we find the peace and patience to ride this out and hopefully be better for it. In the meantime, here is some extremely rusty clumsy post natal surfing for a lol. #IfWeDontLaughWe’llCry
