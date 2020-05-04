'Practice Makes Progress': Lisa Haydon's Surfing Doesn't End Quite Smoothly; Watch

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor Lisa Haydon, took to her Instagram handle to share some adventurous videos. Surfing rather like a professional, Lisa's ride didn't end quite smoothly & looks like the actor fell in the water.

In the last video which ends abruptly, Lisa is seen losing her balance. This is not the first time Lisa has shared her surfing video. In March 2020, Lisa Haydon posted a video of surfing through the water currents in Hong Kong. She revealed how she has ventured out after 8 weeks of self-quarantine.

In February, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani were blessed with a second child, a baby boy. The actor announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable photograph of her two sons, Leo and Zack as ‘brothers.’

She put up a long post about her experience with the self-quarantine measure. She mentioned in the paragraph how things in Hong Kong have finally started to settle down. She also mentioned how responsibly the people in Hong Kong dealt with the crisis situation with the right use of sanitizers, masks, and social distancing.

Haydon also spoke about how everyone who socially distanced themselves got a chance to explore their hobbies and spend time with their loved ones. Lisa Haydon also mentioned how she wishes to take these breaks without being in such an unfortunate situation.

