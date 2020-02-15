The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lisa Haydon Blessed With Second Baby, Posts Cute Pic & Note About 'freaky' Friday The 13th

Bollywood News

Lisa Haydon has been blessed with a second baby, a boy. She posted a pic of him with his brother and a note about how it started on a 'freaky' Friday the 13th.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lisa

The Lalvani family has welcomed another member. Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani have been blessed with a second child, a baby boy. The actor announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable photograph of her two sons, Leo and Zack as ‘brothers.’ 

READ: Kalki Koechlin Shares First Pics Of Daughter Sappho With Her Father Guy Hershberg; See

In the picture, Zack is seen holding the little one’s hand as they look at each other. 

The Queen actor shared how the ‘little blessing’ had touched her heart like nothing before. Lisa added how she was at a loss of words and in love to see her children together and be their ‘mama.’ 

READ: Sun-soaked Lisa Haydon Flaunts Baby Bump, Indulges In 'sober Dancing'; Watch

Lisa also had some cute words for her ‘forever valentine’, her husband. She quipped how they met for the first time five years ago, on a ‘freaky’ February 13th, a Friday. She wrote how their lives have not been the same since then, while thanking him for ‘building a family’ with her. The actor concluded by using the hashtag #HeartRevolution. 

Here’s the post 

Lisa joins Kalki Koechlin who also became a mother recently, to a baby girl. 

READ: Lisa Haydon Is Contemplating A Life Where 'two Little Peeps' Will Photo-bomb Her Pics Soon

Lisa and Dino had got married in October 2016. They welcomed Zack in May a year later. She had confirmed her second pregnancy on Instagram in August last year.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Party of four on the way 🥳

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

READ: Lisa Haydon's Xmas Is Full Of Love, Says, 'not On Holiday As We Wait For Our New Baby'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REQUEST TO ALL DELHI SCHOOL HEADS
SHAHEEN BAGH: 'WILL MEET AMIT SHAH'
TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS JDU
SENA WORKERS THRASH OFFICER
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
KAMBALA 'BUFFALO' RACER GETS TRAIL