Nani Reacts To Dasara Clashing With Ajay Devgn Starrer Bholaa At Box Office

Nani's Dasara, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, is all set for a theatrical release on 30 March. The film's earthy posters coupled with the on-screen pair's camaraderie during promotions, has generated a palpable buzz. A successful fate however, is not sealed for the film. Releasing on the same day, is Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa, which with its dark atmosphere and daring visuals has created quite some hype for itself. When asked about the clash which may affect business on both ends, Nani had a rather interesting reaction.

On which film he will pick

When asked about the clash, Nani had a rather humble response. The Natural star said he personally, would first watch Bholaa and then make his way to Dasara. He said, "We are coming on 30th along with Ajay sir's film and even If I was in Mumbai , I would go to Bholaa first and then Dasara".

Nani's anecdote about Ajay

Nani shared how Ajay Devgn had been instrumental in helping the Hindi-dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's Eega, released as Makkhi in Hindi, attain publicity. He also recalled how supportive Devgn had been towards him when he had come to Mumbai to promote Makkhi - an event that was incidentally, Nani's first Hindi film promotion. He humbly shares how he still feels indebted towards Devgn's kindness.

Competition to Dasara

Bholaa possesses an edge as the film apart from starring Ajay Devgn is also directed and produced by him. Devgn had earlier stated how Bholaa's universe has not one but multiple villains, ranging from drug cartel lords to inter-state gangs, all of whom Bholaa is set to take on. Additionally, Devgn is riding high on the massive success of Drishyam 2, which is bound to give a competitive push to his new release.

Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela, is based on the Singareni coal mines. After Dasara, Nani also has Nani 30 lined up, details of which have not been released yet.