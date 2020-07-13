Prakash Jha's 'Pareeksha - The Final Test' To Premiere On ZEE5 On August 6, Reveal Makers

On Sunday, the makers of Pareeksha- The Final Test revealed that the Adil Hussain and Priyanka Bose starrer would stream online on ZEE5 from August 6, 2020. Sharing the poster of the Prakash Jha-directorial, the makers wrote: "A heartfelt tale of a child's pursuit of a better future. Watch #PareekshaOnZee5, premiering on August 6th." (sic) Pareeksha- The Final Test also features actors like Sanjay Suri, Anand Kumar Gupta, and debutant Shubham Jha in prominent roles.

Adil Hussain on Prakash Jha's Pareeksha - The Final Test

In a recent media interview with a media portal, Adil Hussain shared his experience working with National-Award winning director Prakash Jha. Adil exclaimed that it was a delightful experience. He added that he is happy and elated to collaborate with Prakash Jha on a socially relevant film.

Further in the interview, Adil Hussain talked about Pareeksha-The Final Test. He said, "Pareeksha is very close to my heart. It talks about a subject which I deeply care - education of the future generation of India." Adil added that the movie would narrate a heart-wrenching story of a father and son. He also expressed his happiness over Pareeksha's OTT release in the media interview.

Details of Pareeksha - The Final Test

Pareeksha: The Final Test, starring Adil Hussain and Priyanka Bose in the lead, narrates the tale of a rickshaw puller and his ordeals of affording better education for his son. The Prakash Jha-directorial will mark his return to Bollywood after a hiatus of four years. Pareeksha: The Final Test was slated to hit the marquee this summer. However, because of the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers were forced to release the movie on the OTT platform, ZEE5. Pareeksha: The Final Test is bankrolled by Prakash Jha under his production banner Prakash Jha Productions.

Prakash Jha's career

Prakash Jha made his directorial debut with Raj Kiran and Deepti Naval starrer Hip Hip Hurray in 1984. In a career spanning more than two decades, Prakash Jha has helmed movies like Damul (1985), Mrityudand (1997), Gangaajal (2003), Apaharan (2005), and Raajneeti (2010), among others.

Prakash Jha last directed Priyanka Chopra starrer Jai Gangaajal. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra in the lead, also featured actors like Manav Kaul and Rahul Bhatt in pivotal roles. The Prakash Jha-directorial was the sequel to his hit movie Gangaajal (2003). The Priyanka Chopra starrer released in 2016 to positive reviews. The film reportedly collected Rs 32 crores at the box-office.

