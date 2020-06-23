Prakash Jha's Forthcoming Movie 'Pareeksha: The Final Test' To Premiere On Zee5

A media report published on an online portal on Monday revealed that Prakash Jha directorial Pareeksha: The Final Test would release on ZEE5 soon. The forthcoming movie, starring Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, and Sanjay Suri in the lead, narrates the tale of a rickshaw puller and his ordeals of affording better education for his son. The Prakash Jha directorial will mark his return to Bollywood after a hiatus of four years.

Prakash Jha talks about Pareeksha: The Final Test and its online release

In a recent media interview with an online portal, Prakash Jha revealed that the film is inspired by IPS officer Shri Abhayanand's life experiences. Prakash Jha further added that IPS officer Shri Abhayanand's effort to educate native children in various villages of Bihar and prepare them to join one of the best educational institutes in the country inspired him to make Pareeksha: The Final Test. He exclaimed that he was compelled to tell the story of the IPS officer.

Pareeksha: The Final Test was slated to hit the marquee this Summer. However, because of the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, the makers were forced to release the movie on OTT platform-ZEE5. Pareeksha: The Final Test is bankrolled by Prakash Jha under his production banner Prakash Jha Productions. The forthcoming film will release on ZEE5 soon.

Prakash Jha during his hiatus from filmmaking

National Award-winning director Prakash Jha last directed Priyanka Chopra starrer Jai Gangaajal. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra in the lead, also featured actors like Manav Kaul and Rahul Bhatt in pivotal roles. The Prakash Jha directorial was the sequel to his hit movie Gangaajal (2003). The Priyanka Chopra starrer released in 2016 to positive reviews. The film reportedly collected Rs 32 crores at the box office.

During his hiatus from filmmaking, Prakash Jha donned the hat of producer and produced a few movies under his banner Prakash Jha Productions. He bankrolled movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017) and Fraud Saiyaan (2019). Besides producing, Prakash Jha also appeared in Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh, playing a pivotal role.

