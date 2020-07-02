Vidyut Jammwal And Amit Sadh's 'Yaara' Set To Release On ZEE5 Soon

Several films are opting to skip theatrical release and going straight to a digital platform. Yaara starring Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh is the latest movie that will have a digital release. Helmed by Paan Singh Tomar director Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yaara is said to be crime-drama movie. Read to know more.

Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh’s 'Yaara' to release on Zee5

The makers recently announced that Yaara will be releasing on Zee5. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra. The movie is said to narrate the story of friendship between four criminal friends. Yaara release date is yet to be revealed, but the movie is expected to release soon.

Vidyut Jammwal made the announcement of Yaara release on his social media platforms, sharing a glimpse of the movie. He shared a video which has him, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra. The four young friends are seen chilling together as they are seen on a bike ride and hanging around with each other. In the end, a collage picture of the four friends appears, but it shows them in their older age with a grin on their face. Vidyut Jammwal captioned the picture, “A tale of friendship that will fight all the odds and break all the rules. But will it pass the ultimate test?” [sic]. Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and makers also shared the same video on their social media handles. Check it out below.

In an interview with a daily, Tigmanshu Dhulia said that Yaara is a “homage” to friendship and is a “riveting take” on crime storytelling. He thinks that another highlight of the movie is its cast. The filmmaker stated that it is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a “phenomenal” job on each of their characters. Tigmanshu mentioned that all of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions. The director noted that it is great that Yaara will premiere on ZEE5 and praised the OTT platform calling it the one which always backs meaningful content.

Yaara is reportedly set in the backdrop of North India. The movie follows the rise and fall of four friends’ rustling activities through the India-Nepal border. Yaara is banked by AZURE Entertainment and is said to be a remake of 2011 released A Gang Story (Les Lyonnais), a French drama movie helmed by Olivier Marchal.

