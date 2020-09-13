Prakash Raj Takes A Sly Dig At Kangana Ranaut, Shares Meme With The Hashtag 'Just Asking'

Renowned actor Prakash Raj took to his Twitter handle to poke fun at Kangana Ranaut for using 'Rani Laxmi Bai' references in her speeches lately. Raj shared a meme on his timeline that said, 'If one film makes Kangana think that she is 'Rani Laxmi Bai' then Deepika Padukone is Padmavati, Hrithik Roshan is Akbar, Aamir Khan is freedom fighter Mangal Pandey, Ajay Devgn is Bhagat Singh, and so on.

Indian Badminton player Jwala Gutta was quick to respond to Prakash Raj's status and wrote, 'True' while many fans came in support of Kangana and wrote, "She played so many roles in her career but she identifies the most with the queen of Jhansi. That is how we see her. She is a fearless warrior like Laxmibai. BTW it's very cheap of a veteran actor like you to mock a young actress by sharing memes. Sorry, you lost many admirers!"

Kangana made her directorial debut with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', a reference of which she uses on her social media and video messages to fight against nepotism, Bollywood mafia, drug cartel of Bollywood, etc.

The war between the actor and the political party escalated after Shiv Sena-led BMC partially demolished Kangana Ranaut's office at Bandra in an unnaturally hurried pace even as the actor was not in Mumbai and was, in fact, on her way to the city.

Kangana is also scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 4.30 PM on Sunday to discuss the escalated situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14. The Governor had previously taken exception to the BMC's action and summoned CM Thackeray's principal advisor in order to send a report to the Centre.

Shiv Sena on Sunday in its mouthpiece Saamana has once again justified BMC's action on Kangana's office and said that it is shameful of BJP to support 'the actor' who compared Mumbai to 'Pakistan.' Sena's reiteration comes even after the Bombay High Court criticised the BMC's action.

