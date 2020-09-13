Karni Sena Bosses Visit Kangana Ranaut Before Her Meet With Governor Amid War With Uddhav

Karni Sena national head Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi along with other Karni Sena leaders met Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut amid the ongoing war between the actor and Shiv Sena. Karni Sena since beginning supported Kangana for raising voice against the Mumbai Police' lackadaisical investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Karni Sena even offered her protection by sending its cadre to the Mumbai airport when she was to arrive in Mumbai on September 9 amid threats from Shiv Sena.

This meeting comes after a complaint was filed against Kangana for 'maliciously insulting, defaming, and bringing disrespect to the Maharashtra Government, Mumbai Police as well as Film industry through her comments on social media and allegedly creating unrest among the people of Maharashtra and trying to create communal disharmony. The complaint was filed at Kadki Police Station on Saturday by a Shiv Sena member Manish Basu, and isn't the first such complaint.

Kangana to meet Maharashtra Governor

The war between the actor and the political party escalated after Shiv Sena-led BMC partially demolished Kangana Ranaut's office at Bandra in an unnaturally hurried pace even as the actor was not in Mumbai and was, in fact, on her way to the city.

Kangana is also scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 4.30 PM on Sunday to discuss the escalated situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14. The Governor had previously taken exception to the BMC's action and summoned CM Thackeray's principal advisor in order to send a report to the Centre.

Shiv Sena on Sunday in its mouthpiece Saamana has once again justified BMC's action on Kangana's office and said that it is shameful of BJP to support 'the actor' who compared Mumbai to 'Pakistan.' Sena's reiteration comes even after the Bombay High Court criticised the BMC's action.

BJP files complaint against Sanjay Raut

Taking note of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's derogatory language against Kangana, BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh have filed a criminal complaint against Raut. The BJP leaders maintained that the foul language used by Raut against Kangana has resulted in outraging her modesty on a public platform. Quoting Sanjay Raut’s dialogue with a reporter where the Sena leader is seen hurling abuses against the actress for her remark on Mumbai city, the BJP leader stated that Raut’s remarks - specifically a horrific 'H---khor' abuse - showed no fear of the law as he is ‘protected’ from all offences. Raut later turned the entire matter into a joke by claiming that in his eyes the translation of the word was 'naughty'.

"Sanjay Raut, out of rage, not only abused and insulted Kangana Ranaut but showed scant regard to the law of the country and blew it in the air by disgracing and demeaning the law as he is invincible and protected from all the illegalities and offences,” the complaint dated September 12 read.

