Prasoon Joshi's father passes away; CBFC chief pens tribute as condolences pour in

Central Board of Film Certification Chairperson Prasoon Joshi expressed his sadness on the death of his father Devendra Kumar Joshi. He was 85. The writer-lyricist paid his respects to his father on social media.

Prasoon Joshi’s father passes away

Prasoon Joshi posted a throwback photograph of the father-son duo posing together, all smiles, on Twitter. He wrote that he experienced a ‘deep sense of loss and sadness’ and an ‘inexplicable void’ on his beloved father’s demise.The Rang De Basanti artist paid a tribute to his father for leading 85 years of his life with ‘discipline , honesty and deep commitment.’

Joshi conveyed his ‘prayers for the eternal peace for his beautiful soul.’

A deep sense of loss and sadness on my beloved father Shri Devendra Kumar Joshi’s sudden demise.

85 years of life ,led with discipline , honesty and deep commitment. An inexplicable void. Prayers for the eternal peace for his beautiful soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QaUEuKZVTs — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) March 1, 2021

READ: Pooja Hegde's Emotional Note For Her Grandmother Who Recently Passed Away

READ: CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi Welcomes Centre's Guidelines For OTT Platforms And Social Media

Respects and condolences poured in for the Joshi family and praying for the departed soul. Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor, actor Sumeet Raghavan and actor-comedian Suresh Menon were among those who shared their grief.

So sorry for your loss. Lots of love, strength and prayers to you and the family 🙏🙏 — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 2, 2021

प्रसून जी,

ॐ शांति. 😔 — Sumeet Raghvan सुमीत राघवन (@sumrag) March 2, 2021

Om Shanti 🙏 — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) March 1, 2021

Prasoon Joshi on professional front

Prasoon Joshi, an acclaimed named in the advertising industry, has written lyrics of popular albums like Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, while making writing contributions to the script of some of them. Among his last works include Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He has been holding the Chaiperson position for the CBFC since August 2017.

READ: 'The Crown' And 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' Actor Ronald Pickup Passes Away At 80

READ: Punjabi Singer Sardool Sikander Passes Away: Gurdas Maan, Diljit Dosanjh Pay Tributes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.