Punjabi Singer Sardool Sikander Passes Away: Gurdas Maan, Diljit Dosanjh Pay Tributes

Legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's death has hit the music industry hard. A host of celebrities from the industry have taken to social media to express feelings of sadness and loss. Indian playback singer and actor Gurdas Maan was one of them to take to social media and share his thoughts on the legend's demise. Other celebrities included Ayushmann Khurrana, Himanshi Khurana, Diljit Dosanjh, to name a few.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks On 'mendacious Rule Of The Earth' As He 'misses' His Long Hair

In the message, Gurdas mentioned how Sardool was a great singer, the life of a party and a friend to all. He ended the heartfelt message by saying that Sardool Sikander will stay alive as a melodious song forever in the winds of Punjab. Take a look at Gurdas Maan's Instagram post below.

Ayushmann Khurrana and other celebrities pay tribute

Sardool Sikander's death came as a shock to many. In his tribute post, Ayushmann penned a short note for the late Sardool Sikander. He also shared Gurdas Maan's post on his Instagram story. Ayushman wrote, "rest in peace Sardool saab!" along with a folded hands emoji offering his respect to the late singer. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story below.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Anek' Gets A 2021 Theatrical Release Date, Actor Shares Note

Many other notable public figures also took to social media to express their loss at the demise of Sardool Sikander. Singers like Guru Randhawa, Diljit Dosanjh and many more shared posts for the late singer. Punjabi actress and model Himanshi Khurana also shared a story on her Instagram handle along with the caption, "RIP". Take a look at Himanshi's post below.

Indian singer and songwriter Guru Randhawa also took to his Instagram handle to express his grief of the passing of Sardool Sikander. Guru shared an Instagram story saying "RIP legend sir" for the late singer. He also shared a post on his Instagram handle with a loving caption that said, "R.i.P Legend sir Sardool Sikander Thank you for contributing towards music scene in a way noone else did. Thanks for motivating many to sing Love and respect forever sir." Take a look at Guru Randhawa's Instagram post and story below.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh also took to his Instagram to share a photo of the late legend Sardool Sikander. Diljit shared the post with the caption, "Oh WAHEGURU. LEGEND #sardoolsikander Bhaji. PUNJABI MUSIC DI JAAN". Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram post below.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals What Is Giving Him 'goosebumps', Pens Moving Note

More about Sardool Sikander

Sardool Sikander started his career in the early 80s. He produced over 25 albums in almost 30 years of his career. His 1991 album Husna de Malko sold more than 5 million copies. He also worked in Punjabi films. Sardool Sikander's songs include Thokran, Saanu Tol Na, Maut Vi Nai Auni, Maawan and many many more. Some Sardool's most famous albums were O-Ho!, Ous Kudi Ne, Roadways Di Laari, Akhada and more. Sardool was 60 years old at the time of his passing.

Also read: 'Taboo Topics Need To Be Addressed': Ayushmann Khaurrana On 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.