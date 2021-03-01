Pooja Hegde's Emotional Note For Her Grandmother Who Recently Passed Away

It has been a tough time for Telugu and Hindi film actor, Pooja Hegde’s family. Her grandmother passed away on February 28, 2021. She expressed her grief with an emotional note on her Instagram handle.

Pooja Hegde's emotional note for her grandmother

Pooja Hegde’s Instagram story has her remembering her grandmother. She posted her picture, in which she is sitting on her grandmother’s lap. Pooja Hegde’s Instagram story caption started with informing others that she has lost her “cutie” grandmom.

The actor wrote that she hopes her grandmother would be happy and pain free wherever she is now. She mentioned the lessons her grandmom gave her. She taught her to smile even through the toughest times, and to stay strong, and put family before egos.

Pooja Hegde noted that she will live on through their stories of her. Expressing her love for her “Ajji,’ the actor asserted that she would miss her sudden calls in the middle of the shoot asking her how things were going and what she had for lunch. Pooja Hegde’s Instagram story ended with “R.I.P” with a red heart.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Wishes Her Mom On Her Birthday, Hopes To "fulfill All Her Dreams"

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Attends Her Brother's Convocation; Congratulates Him On Becoming A Doctor

Pooja Hegde’s family

Pooja Hegde was born on October 13, 1990, and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her parents Manjunath and Latha Hegde were also born and brought up in the same city. They are originally from Mangalore, Karnataka. Pooja Hegde's family includes her brother, Rishab Hegde, who is an orthopaedic surgeon. He is also a guitarist, singer, and part-time music composer. Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s family photos.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Preps For New Movie And Compares It To Harrison Ford's 'Blade Runner'; See Pic

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Depicts Her Ballet Moment At The Aero Bridge; Fans Call Her Gorgeous

Pooja Hegde has interesting movies lined-up. She will next be seen in Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni, on June 19, 2021. The actor has Pan Indian romantic drama film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 30, 2021. She is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and others. Pooja has an appearance in Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, and Sonu Sood. She will also be seen with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is yet to begin filming.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.