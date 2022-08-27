Prateik Babbar has reportedly found love again following his separation from former wife Sanya Sagar in 2020. According to Pinkvilla, Prateik is dating Baar Baar Dekho actor Priya Banerjee and has even introduced his ladylove to his family. A source told the publication that the duo has known each other for a year now, adding that they met through a common pal from the television world.

Prateik and Priya are also keeping their romance low-key, as the former's divorce from Sanya Sagar is still in process. Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's son married Sanya Sagar in 2019, with things worsening between them only a year later as they called quits.

Banerjee, who enjoys a large fanbase on Instagram, made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Gupta's Jazbaa starring Aishwarya Rai and Irrfan Khan in lead roles. In 2016, she was seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's Baar Baar Dekho. Some of her other projects include ALT Balaji's Baarish, Bekaaboo and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna among others.

Meanwhile, Prateik, who made his debut in Bollywood with a supporting role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, will be seen in the film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan opposite Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi. Babbar has also been a part of projects like Dhobi Ghat, Dum Maaro Dum, Issaq, Baaghi 2, Mulk, Chhichhore, Mitron, The Power, Mumbai Saga, Yaaram, and others.

He even starred in the web series namely Skyfire, Four More Shots Please!, Chakravyuh, and Hiccups and Hookups. Prateik was recently seen in Bachchhan Paandey, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi in lead roles.

