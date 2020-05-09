'Postpartum Stretchmarks? Fitness Schedule? Next Movie?': Lisa Haydon Answers All

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon who is currently in Hong Kong with family took to her Instagram handle to host a 'Ask Me Anything' session. Fans and followers flooded her comments section with different questions ranging from her fitness schedule to her kids.

Keeping her answers precise, short, and yet detailed, Lisa addressed a variety of questions. The actor who recently delivered her second baby confessed that the lockdown has been the perfect 'breastfeeding lifestyle' as it takes a lot of peace calm and support.

Answering the first question, 'How did you lose weight', Lisa said, "Still far from in shape but I've just started hiking again. I also do ballet beautiful workout videos online." Another fan asked what her weight was and Lisa confessed that "at the moment" it was 60 kgs because her normal weight is around 54-55 kgs.

Answering the next question, "Did you get stretch marks after pregnancy?", Lisa said, "No I didn't but stretch marks are hereditary and can come no matter how well you moisturise I have been told."

Next fan asked what her fitness schedule was and Lisa said, "I surf every Saturday morning for one hour and do a very hard uphill mountain hike twice a week. Not so into the gym these days... but if you don't have mountains in your city, no problem. The stairs of your building will also work. And as fast as you can. Then take the lift down and climb again. One hour."

Lisa Haydon flaunts her tan after her hike in Hong Kong with friends; See pictures

About Lisa Haydon

In February, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani were blessed with a second child, a baby boy. The actor announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable photograph of her two sons, Leo and Zack as ‘brothers.’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.