Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals The Face Of Partner As She Steps Out For Date Night

Ileana D'Cruz surprised everyone when she announced her pregnancy on social media, earlier this year in April. However, she remained tight-lipped about who the mystery man was in her life. The actress, who is in the final leg of her pregnancy, finally shared a glimpse of her partner.

Ileana D'Cruz enjoys date night

Ileana D'Cruz enjoyed a date night with her partner. From the looks of it, it was a romantic date night, before the couple embrace parenthood. For dinner, the Barfi actress was dressed in red and her partner keopt it casual in a black shirt. In one of the photos, Ileana leaned into him while in another, they lovingly gazed into each other's eyes.

Still, the details of the man in the actress' life are a mystery. However, she has put to rest the rumours that her partner was Katrina Kaif's younger Sebastian, who she was reportedly dating last year.

Ileana shares glimpses of her partner

Before the dinner date in which she revealed the face of her partner, Ileana had only been sharing blurred glimpses of her partner, while not revealing his face. In one of the photos, he was seen playing with a dog.

In another pic, the couple hinted that they are already engaged as they wore rings. The snap was clicked on a dinner date they enjoyed sometime back.

Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy journey

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18. She took to social media and shared two photos as she shared the news with her fans and followers. While one photo was of a onesie, another photo offered a glimpse of the actress wearing a pendant with 'Mama' written on it. Since then, Ileana has been vocal about her pregnancy journey.

From cravings to pregnancy struggles, she has been revealing details of her maternity while flaunting her baby bump in candid snaps.