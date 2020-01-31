Preity Zinta Birthday: Best Songs Featuring The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Actor

One of the highest-paid actors of the 2000s, Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se... in 1998. Born January 31, the actor celebrates her 45th birthday this year. She quickly gained a fan following post her debut and starred in many iconic films including Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and many more. With her popularity in films, the star was also responsible for the popularity of many songs from her films. Here is a list of a few iconic songs the actor starred in.

Best of Preity Zinta's songs to listen to

It's the Time to Disco

It's the Time to Disco is an iconic party song from the film Kal Ho Na Ho. The song has been performed by Vasundhara Das, KK, Shaan, and Loy Mendonsa. Penned by Javed Akhtar, the song has been composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy.

Where's the Party Tonight?

Where's the Party Tonight is a party song from the film Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. The song is performed by Shaan, Vasundhara Das, Loy Mendonsa and Shankar Mahadevan. Composed by the popular trio of Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy. The lyrics for this one has been penned by Javed Akhtar.

Soldier Soldier

Starring Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta's song Soldier Soldier Meethi Baaten is a song from the film Soldier. The song has been sung by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik. The music for this one has been provided by Anu Malik. The words for this one have been penned by Sameer.

Jaane Kyun Log

Jaane Kyun Log is a melodious song from the popular film Dil Chahta Hai. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik. Directed by Shanker, Ehsaan, Loy. The lyrics for this one have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

Pretty Woman

Adapted from the Roy Orbison classic of the same name, Pretty Woman is a song from Kal Ho Na Ho. The song has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan & Ravi 'Rags' Khote. Written by Javed Akhtar, this one was directed by the celebrated trio Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy.

