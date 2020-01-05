Preity Zinta Has The Sweetest Words For Irfan Pathan On His Retirement, Read Here

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta wished the very best for Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan through her Twitter account as soon as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. Irfan Pathan had played for Kings XI Punjab from 2008 to 2010 after which he was roped in by the now-defunct Delhi Daredevils. The Bollywood actor thanked Irfan for all the wonderful memories that they had shared as she lauded the cricketer for being an amazing person and a team player.

Take a look at Preity Zinta's tweet:

I learned so many things about the game from you when IPL started. You have always been an amazing person and team player. Thank you for the wonderful memories @IrfanPathan All the very best for your second innings. Much love always 👍🤗🌟🥳🏏💪 #ting pic.twitter.com/cGKgOi7ft6 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 4, 2020

Read | Irfan Pathan retires: BCCI pays tribute to one of its finest left-arm pacers

Read | ‘Yashasvi Jaiswal used to sell pani puris’: Preity Zinta lauds despite missing out on him

Tendulkar extends best wishes to Irfan Pathan

Former Indian cricketer and also one of the greatest players to have played the game, Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to the Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan for his second innings. The batting maestro said it was a pleasure playing with Pathan and wished that the all-rounder enjoys his second innings just like he played his first.

Read | IPL 2020 Auction: Preity Zinta 'sad' on missing out, reveals plans of Anil Kumble & Co

Pathan picks his favorite

Soon after his announcement, when the veteran all-rounder was asked which was his most favorite moment between the hat-trick and the 2007 World Cup final performance, Pathan picked the latter.

Irfan Pathan said, "I feel fans love the hat-trick more because the way ball swung that is a very rare sight that is why people love it. But it is special when you win the World Cup, it is everything. When we won the World Cup in 2007 and when your contribution to the final is significant then it is just cherry on the cake."

Read | People start their career at 27-28, mine ended at that age: Irfan Pathan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.