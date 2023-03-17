Preity Zinta Shares Cute Video Of Son Jai Practicing 'Swachh Bharat Moves' | Watch

Actress Preity Zinta, who is a mother of two, shared a glimpse of her son, Jai Goodenough in an adorable video. In the video, the actress’s son is seen mopping the floor. The video was shared on the actress's social media handle. Zinta took to Instagram to share the video of her son, without unveiling his face.

She captioned her post as “Happiness is seeing your little one super interested in cleaning & giving mama a helping hand (laughing emoji) Here is little Jai practising his Swachh Bharat moves (laughing emoji, upside down emoji and heart emoticon) #Jai #ting.” She shared the video with Pharell William’s song Happy.

Check out the video:



Reactions on the video

As soon as the Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actress posted the video, fans and followers jumped to comment. A user wrote “That is such a cute helping hand you have now ❤️”. Another comment reads “Awww..cute..well done cutie pie ❤️”. A comment from the actress’s fan account read “Jai really looks attractive, just like his mother❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The actress currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough and her children. A fan commented asking the actress “Is he Good Enough ?”. Another comment reads ”Swachh bharat in L.A. hahaha”

Preity Zinta’s Family

Bollywood actress Priety Zinta married her longtime American boyfriend, Gene Goodenough in an intimate ceremony in February 2016. Following her marriage, Preity moved to Los Angeles, California, however she visits India frequently.

On November 18, 2021, the actress took to Instagram to share that the couple had welcomed twins- Gia and Jai, through surrogacy. She shared a picture of herself with her husband and in the caption she wrote:

“Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia 😍🙏😍 #gratitude#family #twins #ting. जय और जिया ❤️❤️”

Followers of Preity congratulated the couple on the arrival of their twins.