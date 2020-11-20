Preity Zinta Remembers 'Soldier' As It Completes 22 Years; Calls It A 'super Hot Movie'

Preity Zinta on Friday took to her Twitter handle to remember 1998 film Soldier as it completed 22 years. The movie, also starring Bobby Deol became a cult hit in the 90's. Soldier, an action thriller film, was directed by Abbas-Mustan and was declared a 'BlockBuster' by Box Office India, becoming the 4th highest-grossing film of the year in India.

The clip shared by the actor is the title song where Preity is dancing in warm clothes while Bobby Deol was just in a sleeveless vest. Zinta said, "Poor Bobby was feeling cold and shivering," while shooting the song. She further thanked the entire cast and crew for an incredible experience.

Even during the lockdown in April, Zinta decided to pick up the film to watch with her husband and mother 'after forever'. As a part of her 'Tuesday Night Hindi movie night' ritual, Preity took to her Twitter handle to share that she is watching Soldier and shared a clip from the movie. She also added that she misses her co-actor Bobby Deol.

Remembering #Soldier my super Hot & super Cool movie. So many things to be grateful for... My warm clothes for starters... It was freezing cold & so windy when we were shooting. On the other side poor Bobby was feeling so cold and shivering😂 pic.twitter.com/9s9Qe0EXjM — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 20, 2020

I’m also grateful that my first feature as a lead had an unbelievable soundtrack🙏Thnk u @RameshTaurani @theabbasmustan & d entire cast n crew for d fun we had in Australia,New Zealand & Rajasthan. I love u @thedeol❤️You are the bestest😘@tipsofficial #Memories #Music #Fun #Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 20, 2020

NETIZENS REACT

Remember dancing to Naiyyo Naiyyo during my birthday party for family and guests. Such a rage it was back then. 😄 — Vishal Agnihotri (@Dilliwasi) November 20, 2020

@realpreityzinta Soldier is one of d favourite movies😍😍🌟🌟As always Preity jii Ur are awesome... gorgeous.. Soldier soldier is my fav song ....Nd naiyo naiyo is also my fav...🌟🌟🌟🌟 Preity ji Ur movies gives more memories....love u fav PZ🌟🌟🌟😍 pic.twitter.com/Bjjj8z4HMs — Akshatha Raj (@AkshathaRaj4) November 20, 2020

You Were A Revolution.

Probably You Are The Only Heroine Who Got The Chance To Were More Clothes Than The Male Actor In Snowy Atmosphere 😊👌

You're Fab Since #Soldier 🤗 — ✴Hrithik's forever💖 (@iSangitaC) November 20, 2020

