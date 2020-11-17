Preity Zinta Stuns In A Green Salwar Kameez In THIS Diwali Selfie With Hubby Gene

Actor Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a festival selfie with hubby Gene Goodenough. In the picture posted, the couple is seen dressed in traditional outfits as they celebrate Diwali together. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love how the actor carried her traditions and values abroad. They have also complimented her look in the photograph while wishing her a happy Diwali with heartfelt messages.

Preity Zinta’s Diwali selfie with hubby Gene

Actor Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a Diwali update with her followers. In the selfie posted, she is seen posing with her hubby, Gene Goodenough. The love birds are seen enjoying the occasion while donning matching traditional outfits. Preity Zinta is seen dressed in a bright green salwar kameez which perfectly goes with the occasion. The salwar kameez has a silky texture and a matching green dupatta.

The actor has paired the outfit with a set of traditional gold earrings and necklace. Her makeup has been kept light with pink lip colour and light eye makeup. She has also added a tiny bindi to complete the look. Gene, on the other hand, is seen wearing a simple silk sherwani which is green in colour. A few lit diyas are spotted in the background, adding to the Diwali effect.

In the caption for the post, Preity Zinta has mentioned that this picture can be officially called a Diwali selfie. Through the hashtags for the post, she has dramatically called her husband ‘Pati Parmeshwar’. Have a look at the stunning selfie on Preity Zinta’s Instagram here.

Read Preity Zinta Flaunts Her Pashto Skills With Afghani Cricketer Mujeeb Zadran; See Video

Also read Preity Zinta Spends Her 'longest Karwa Chauth' That Began From Dubai And Ended In LA

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented the couple for their traditional attires. A few people have also dropped messages, wishing them a happy Diwali. Some of the fans have also added loving emoticons, speaking highly of the couple and their love for Indian festivals. Have a look at a few comments on Preity Zinta’s Diwali 2020 pictures here.

Read Preity Zinta Misses 'spontaneous Little Trips' With 'pati Parmeshwar' Gene, Shares Old Pic

Also read Preity Zinta Relishes Los Angeles' Sunshine, Says 'soaking It All In & Loving It'

Image courtesy: Preity Zinta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.