Preity Zinta Flaunts Her Pashto Skills With Afghani Cricketer Mujeeb Zadran; See Video

Actor Preity Zinta recently came back home from her long stay in Dubai for IPL 2020. Along with supporting her team, she also learned the language Pashto. She recently shared a video for her having a conversation with an Afghanistan cricket player. Take a look.

Preity Zinta talks in Pashto

Preity Zinta spent more almost 2 months in Dubai as she was there with her team for IPL 2020. Throughout the season, the actor entertained her fans on her social media while she was in Dubai. She recently shared a video of hers while she was having a conversation with the Afghan player Mujeeb Zadran. In her caption, she mentioned that he trained her in Pashto and taught her new words in Pashto every day.

She also asked her fans if anyone could figure out what she is trying to say in the video. She begins the video by saying 'Salaam' to him and concludes by thanking him for being her dialogue coach. Preity Zinta's Instagram followers seem impressed as she spoke the Afghani language fluently. They poured the comment section with loads of Afghani flags, hearts, and fire emojis.

Image Source: Preity Zinta's Instagram

A sneak peek into Preity Zinta's Instagram

Preity Zinta recently shared a photo with her pet dog Bruno as she was away from him for a long time. Preity mentioned that she felt good to be back home after all the IPL excitement and have a sleepy weekend. In the photo, Bruno is yawning and look adorable while Preity is holding him wearing a hat and sunglasses in a car. Here's the photo of Preity with her dog Bruno.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Preity shared a mushy photo with her husband Gene Goodenough. She mentioned that she was away from her husband for a very long time. She wore red Indian attire and wore heavy jewellery for the festival. Gene kissed her on her cheeks as she captured the moment in her selfie. She wrote, "For me, it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds & landed in La. It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Patiparmeshwar." Take a look at the adorable photo of Preity with husband Gene.

