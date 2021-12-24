Preity Zinta Shares Pics From Her 1st Trip In US Amid Pandemic; Prays For World 'to Heal'

Preity Zinta definitely had a memorable 2021, as she and her husband Gene Goodenough turned parents to twins Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough. The actor could be seen reminiscing about the eventful year on her social media handles, and her latest post showcases glimpses from her first-ever trip in the USA during the pandemic. With COVID halting most of the outdoor visits/ physical interactions, Preity iterated how good it felt to be out and about.

The Kal Ho Na Ho star further hoped that the deadly virus comes to an end soon so that the world can replenish itself. For the uninitiated, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and then moved to Los Angeles.

Preity Zinta shares glimpses from her first outing in the US during the pandemic

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, December 24, Zinta uploaded myriad stills from her visit to the Little Cafe, where she and Gene can be seen posing happily for the camera. She also shared a picture of the eatery, which looked every bit adorable with its igloo-shaped seating. For the caption, she wrote, "Throwback to Jan 2021. First trip in the US during the pandemic. Felt so good to be out n about. Little cafe’s tried their best to social distance everyone and keep people safe as well as stay in Bussiness. We were praying that covid should end soon … still praying now for the world to heal and this pandemic to go away #throwbackthursday." Take a look.

In another ode to her 'life-changing' year 2021, Preity quipped it has been quite a journey after turning mother to two. "Cannot believe 2021 is almost over… Where did this year go? I was looking back at photos cuz this is the most special year of my life as I became a mother this year. So here is a little recap of the year that changed everything in my life forever. From now on my life will always be before 2021 and after 2021. These are photos of the first few moments of 2021."

On the work front, Preity Zinta will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @REALPZ)