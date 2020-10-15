Preity Zinta Shares Positive 'Thursday Thoughts', Says, 'Love Yourself First'

Bringing in positive 'Thursday thoughts' on your platter is Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who took to her Twitter handle to share that it is 'important to love yourself first'. The quote Zinta shared as an inspiration said, "When you love someone more than they deserve, surely they will hurt you more than you deserve."

Preity on Wednesday too shared some wisdom and wrote, "Never lose hope, your time will come." The quote she shares as a 'daily inspiration' reads, "Don't compare your life to others. There's no comparison between the sun & the moon, they shine when it's their time."

On October 13, Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared that she is 'back from a digital detox'. More so, the actor expressed that she is 'recovering from jet lag'. Preity, who jetted off to Los Angeles to spend time with her husband, returned to Dubai on Tuesday morning.

'Making the most of this Quarantine. It’s good to be back in Dubai. What’s up with everyone?', she wrote in her caption. As seen in the pic, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor pulled off a bathrobe and tied her hair with a towel as she relaxed on the bed.

Preity Zinta shares clip of post yoga push-ups, says 'need to work on upper body strength'

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 movie titled, Bhaiaji Superhit, alongside Sunny Deol. The actor also appeared in an international television series titled Fresh Off The Boat. The sitcom is loosely based on the memoir written by American author and chef Eddie Huang. More so, she has several hit films like Salaam Namaste, Koi Mil Gaya, Dil Chahta Hai and others under her belt.

