Dream11 IPL 2020: Preity Zinta Slams Virat Kohli's Critics Post Bangalore's Super Over Win

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli's form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (Dream11 IPL 2020) season has been a cause of concern for his side who are currently 5th on the points table after 3 matches. Bangalore have, so far, won 2 matches and lost 1, however, Kohli has just scored 18 runs in 3 outings. In the Bangalore vs Mumbai match, Kohli scored 3 runs before being dismissed by Rahul Chahar. The match later went into the Super Over, where Kohli tasted a bit of redemption.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Mumbai Super over

After a 58-ball 99 by Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard's 24-ball 60 brought the Men in Blue back into the game and took the match to the Super Over. In the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super over, Rohit Sharma's side scored only seven runs thanks to Kieron Pollard's solitary boundary and some stellar deliveries from Navdeep Saini. Bangalore took the Super Over to the wire with AB de Villiers hitting a crucial four. With one required of the final ball, Virat Kohli smashed a boundary to win the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Preity Zinta comes out in support of Virat Kohli

While fans have been raising questions over the poor form of Virat Kohli, Punjab team owner Preity Zinta has come out in support of the Bangalore skipper. Following the conclusion of Bangalore vs Mumbai, Zinta took to Twitter to not only congratulate Bangalore for their win but also slam the critics who have been raising questions over Kohli's form.

OMG! Another thriller another #SuperOver. Both teams played so WELL. My heart goes out to #IshanKishan Hard Luck #Mumbai Congrats #RCB As for #Virat critics - the last one ball 4 won RCB the game👍 Form is temporary Class is Permanent so chill out. #RCBvMI #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 28, 2020

Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

The side spent big in the auction to bring in nine players which include the likes of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell. During the IPL trade window, KXIP traded their former skipper Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals.

The Punjab franchise spent ₹26.20 crore on Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell (₹10.75 crore), Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell (₹8.50 crore), England pacer Chris Jordan (₹3 crore), Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (₹2 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (₹55 lakh) Deepak Hooda (₹50 lakh), New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (₹50 lakh), Tejinder Dhillon (₹20 lakh) and Ishan Porel (₹20 lakh).

Here's a look at Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

KL Rahul (captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

Image: IPL T20 Instagram

