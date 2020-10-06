Preity Zinta Shares Clip Of Post Yoga Push-ups, Says 'need To Work On Upper Body Strength'

Preity Zinta often entertains her fans with fitness and workout videos on social media. On Oct 6, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a workout video, wherein she can be seen doing push-ups on two huge rocks. Sharing the intense workout video, Preity Zinta said, 'I am trying to get creative with my after yoga push ups'. Take a look at Preity Zinta's fitness video.

Preity Zinta's 'after yoga push ups'

In Preity Zinta's workout video, the Bollywood star can be seen donning a black tee tucked inside black tights. She tied her hair in a tight bun. The actor placed herself on two rocks, with her hands on one rock and toes on the other. Preity balanced her body between these rocks. Despite the amount of distance between those two rocks, Preity managed to complete her after yoga push-ups set.

The Dil Chahta Hai actor explained the importance of upper body workout for a woman. She said women need to work on the upper body strength as once they stop training, their upper body is the first place to lose energy and become weak. She also motivated fans saying, '#Dontgiveup #Lageraho'. Preity Zinta's Instagram caption read as

'The one thing we women need to work on is upper body strength. If I stop training it’s the first place I become weak so here I am trying to get creative with my after yoga push ups ðŸ˜˜ #Pzfit #Dontgiveup #Lageraho #Ting'.

Fans call Preity 'inspirational'

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses. They complimented her on her fitness video. Television actor Karan Tacker showered Preity's post with praises. One of the Instagram users wrote, '@realpz well done keep it up ðŸ‘ðŸ’ªâ¤ï¸', while another fan added, 'You are truly an inspiration PretZ ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜'. One of Preity Zinta followers commented on the video, 'Fit & beautiful PZ ma'am.â¤ï¸ðŸ‘ðŸ‘'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, the actor has been away from Bollywood for two years now. Preity was last seen in 2018's film Bhaiaji Superhit. The comedy film stars Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Preity Zinta and Shreyas Talpade. She recently played a cameo role in ABC's American sitcom television series Fresh Off the Boat.

