Preity Zinta Shares Public Incidents That Shook Her: Woman Kissed My Daughter And...

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share details about two recent incidents, that the actress claimed, left her 'shaken'. In a long caption she shared her stance on the bothersome incidents, also expressing her views on the public invading her children's personal space. Preity also called out the paparazzi for not stepping in as they stood witness to one of the two incidents and just captured it on camera.

Preity Zinta's daughter Gia's personal space invaded

The first incident PreityZinta recounted involved her daughter Gia. Preity had allegedly been approached by a woman who wanted to take a picture of her daughter. Preity shared when she politely declined, the woman simply scooped the unassuming child up in her arms and "planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth" before running off. Clarifying the background of the woman, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress shared that she lived in an "elite building" also informing that had she herself not been a celebrity, her reaction to the woman's uncalled for entitlement would have been harsh.

Preity Zinta harassed on road

Posting a video of the second incident, Preity Zinta shared her experience with a handicapped man, who harassed her. She admitted to having helped him out earlier with money but on the day of, had no cash on her. When an accompanying woman stepped in with some money, the man threw it back at her and began chasing Preity's car in a wheelchair. The entire incident was caught on camera by the paparazzi, without any interjection.

Preity Zinta takes a stand



Preity's caption firmly stated how simply her being a celebrity did not warrant such repeated acts of violation of personal space and safety. She pointed out how she and her children are "not a package deal" and that her public presence was not an open invitation to violate their privacy as well. She further pointed out that if the man in question had been hurt while chasing her car, the blame would inadvertently fall on her and by proxy, the industry at large. She concluded her views by calling out the paparazzi, for not only finding the incident funny but for not having the "grace, humanity and maturity" to intervene.

Preity Zinta married United States based financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. They welcomed their kids - twins Gia and Jai, in 2021 via surrogacy.

