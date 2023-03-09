Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Holi With Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate every festival with great enthusiasm and zeal and this year's Holi was no different. Recently, they hosted a grand Holi party at their residence in Los Angeles. Their close friends Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough attended the celebrations.

Preity also gave a sneak peek into their fun celebration through some inside photos and videos. She shared a video on social media. The video was a montage of their fun moments from the celebration. She also lauded Priyanka and Nick for being "gracious and fun hosts."

Sharing the video, Preity wrote, "Happy Holi everyone ❤️ What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you @priyankachopra & @nickjonas for being such gracious & fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining & the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing & yummy food 🤩 #Happyholi #Desivibes #हैप्पीहोली #Ting."

Take a look at the video.

Apart from them, Falguni Peacock, Shane Peacock, Natasha Poonawalla, and Paresh Ghelani attended the bash.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Holi celebrations

Priyanka Chopra dropped a hilarious photo from her Holi celebrations. In the photo, her musician-husband Nick Jonas can be seen throwing colours at her. While the actress wore a full-sleeved T-shirt teamed with shorts featuring polka dots. On the other hand, Nick wore a half-sleeved shirt and multi-coloured shorts. The couple was covered in colours. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Happy Holi to all celebrating! As you can tell, we take it very seriously."

Take a look at the photo below:

Priyanka and Nick made a stylish appearance at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5. They were there to attend the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show. On the work front, the actress is all set to appear in Citadel and Jee Le Zara.