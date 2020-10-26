Preity Zinta Speaks About Team Punjab's Recent Victory; Says 'I Am Super Excited'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her ‘guys’ from the Punjab team of Dream 11 IPL. The video features a 'super excited' Preity Zinta and cricketer Chris Jordan speaking about their victory in the recent match, lauding the ‘efforts’ of the bowlers. More so, in the video, Chris Jordan says, ‘It was a great victory, so proud of the whole team and we had the best supporting us. Big victory for us. On to the next one’. Take a look at the video shared.

Preity Zinta's Instagram post

In her caption, Preity Zinta mentioned that it was a 'Herculean task' to get all ‘these guys in one frame & to make them talk’. More so, the actor penned that it didn’t matter, as she explained that her team members’ actions on the field scream louder than any words. Adding to the same, Preity Zinta promised that she will also get Ashwin in the video next time.

Preity recently gave fans a glimpse of her impeccable Pashto speaking skills. Preity Zinta shared a video, which features the actor speaking about IPL in Pashto. With the video shared, Preity Zinta, in her caption, revealed that in every IPL she looks for an opportunity to learn something new besides cricket. Speaking about her attempt at Pashto language, Preity Zinta mentioned that she has tried her best to speak the ‘beautiful’ language correctly and asked fans to forgive her if she made any mistakes.

Every IPL I look for an opportunity to learn something new besides cricket🏏I’ve tried to do my best to speak this beautiful language correctly. If there are any mistakes please forgive me❤️Can U guess the language & what I’m saying? #PzIpldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL #Ting 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CpwKcP3uAH — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 22, 2020

On the professional front:

Preity Zinta was last seen with Sunny Deol in the much-acclaimed, Bhaiaji Superhit. Starring Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi and Ameesha Patel in the leading roles, the film follows the story of a goon, who tries to win his wife back by making a movie on their love story. Directed and written by Neeraj Pathak, the movie also stars actors like Shreyas Talpade, Jaideep Ahlawat, Brijendra Kala and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles.

