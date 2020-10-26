White House Gears Up For Covid Impact On Jan 2021 Presidential Inauguration, Albeit Slowly

Ahead of the 2020 US Elections, the White House is gearing up for the inauguration ceremony to welcome the next President of the United States. On the other hand, the campaigning battle between the Republican nominee and current US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to intensify. While the US elections are scheduled for November 3, the Presidential inauguration ceremony will take place as per the date set by the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, January 20, 2021.

Presidential Inauguration Ceremony work underway

As a part of the beefed-up security measures, low-flying helicopters can be spotted around the town ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Elections. The Nuclear Security Administration of the Energy Department has commenced the low-altitude helicopter patrols in the capital during the day as a part of the standard preparations to protect public safety. While talking about the aircraft, the department informed that it contains state-of-the-art radiation sensing technology.

A spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, Paige Waltz said that the construction work is underway for the Presidential inauguration, keeping in mind that the event may need to be scaled down considering the COVID-19 pandemic related preventive measures. The committee has voted to hold the Presidential inaugural ceremonies as per the tradition that began under the 40th U.S. President, Ronald Reagan, on the West Front of the Capitol and the architect of the Capitol has undertaken the task to construct the inaugural platform from scratch. Traditionally this platform hold over 1,600 people which includes the new and the outgoing President and Vice President as well as the members of Congress and Supreme Court Justices, while the bleachers above the platform holds about 1,000 people.

Considering that the Presidential inauguration ceremonies will take place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, discussions are underway about the precautionary measures like wearing a mask, social distancing, temperature checks, etc, but no final decision has been taken since the event is nearly 3 months away. Paige Waltz also informed that the six-member committee is 'committed to traditional, inclusive, and safe ceremonies and will continue to monitor the situation and provide information as it comes available'.

As per the tradition, the elected President and Vice President will head out to attend a luncheon in the National Statuary Hall, after the ceremony, followed by the parade and Presidential inaugural ball. After the election on November 3, a Presidential Inaugural Committee will be organised to oversee the inaugural events which are to be held away from the US Capitol. The Presidential Inaugural Committee is a non-profit committee which represents the President-elect.

Aside from this, the National Park Service is gearing up to construct the reviewing and media stands which are to be used during the Presidential Inaugural Parade by the President-elect, his staff as well as his family. Due to this a portion of the Lafayette Park and the White House sidewalk has been closed off for construction.

(With inputs from AP)