Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough Turn One As Leap Day Marks Their First Anniversary

Bollywood News

Preity Zinta recently took to her social media to share pictures from her Leap Day anniversary celebration with husband Gene Goodenough. Take a look.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta recently took to her social media to share an adorable moment with her fans. The Kal Ho Na Ho actor shared a cute selfie with her husband Gene Goodenough as they celebrated their anniversary on February 29. Although the couple got married in 2016, this Leap Day marked their first wedding anniversary. Zinta celebrated this special day with her husband amid nature at the Yosemite National Park in California. 

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Leap Day 2020

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta's Adorable Photos With Her Husband Are 'good Enough' To Make Your Day

Preity Zinta later shared a video as she enjoyed the serene view of a waterfall. It also featured Preity Zinta's husband Gene and dog Bruno hiking towards her as she introduced Gene as her 'Pati Parmeshwar'. She added in the caption how the place reminds her of Himachal Pradesh and how she does not want to go home. 

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta: Fresh Off The Boat Will Feature The Kal Ho Na Ho Actor In The New Season

Preity Zinta also recently shared another adorable video with her fans. She is seen running in the park in slow-motion giving her fans a sight of the nature around her. The video also features her pet Bruno running alongside her while the music of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas plays in the background. 

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Feels 'surreal' As He Joins Preity Zinta's Birthday Celebrations In LA

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta's post-vacation Workout Video Is Inspiration To Her Fans; Watch

 

 

