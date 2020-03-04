Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough Turn One As Leap Day Marks Their First Anniversary

Preity Zinta recently took to her social media to share an adorable moment with her fans. The Kal Ho Na Ho actor shared a cute selfie with her husband Gene Goodenough as they celebrated their anniversary on February 29. Although the couple got married in 2016, this Leap Day marked their first wedding anniversary. Zinta celebrated this special day with her husband amid nature at the Yosemite National Park in California.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Leap Day 2020

Happy Anniversary my darling ❤️ It’s been 4 years & it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon & back 🥰 #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting pic.twitter.com/BQmbIAFYV9 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 29, 2020

Preity Zinta later shared a video as she enjoyed the serene view of a waterfall. It also featured Preity Zinta's husband Gene and dog Bruno hiking towards her as she introduced Gene as her 'Pati Parmeshwar'. She added in the caption how the place reminds her of Himachal Pradesh and how she does not want to go home.

Loving every bit of being in #YosimiteNationalPark. In some ways it reminds me of Himachal Pradesh. Same pine trees,dark nights where stars play peek a boo & all the amazing sounds of nature. I’m so in love with this place, I really don’t wanna go home🌈 #patiparmeshwar #ting pic.twitter.com/eLC7pOk9Ic — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 3, 2020

Preity Zinta also recently shared another adorable video with her fans. She is seen running in the park in slow-motion giving her fans a sight of the nature around her. The video also features her pet Bruno running alongside her while the music of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas plays in the background.

