Preity Zinta's Post-vacation Workout Video Is Inspiration To Her Fans; Watch

Working out after a long vacation might be stressful for many. But Bollywood actor Preity Zinta seems to know how to hit the gym post-vacation. The star was out on holiday with her husband Gene Goodenough in London. However, she did not forget to go through her gym routine as she returned in the video she uploaded. Check it out and read to know more.

Preity Zinta's post-vacation workout video

Preity Zinta is among the top actors from 2000s in Bollywood. The actor posted a video of her workout after she came back from her vacation. In the video, she is seen doing hanging leg lift exercise on the machine. It is one of the best exercises for developing core strength and abdominal, as per reports. She even appears struggling a bit as the video goes ahead. Take a look at the video below.

It’s very important to remain consistent with your workouts. Look at me struggling in the gym after a very fun holiday in London which involved a lot many things but not the gym💪😘It’s never too late to start working out again. #pzfit #endorphins #lageraho #ting pic.twitter.com/SdhFig6Sst — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 18, 2020

Preity Zinta’s workout video inspired many others. Soon Twitterati expressed their views and praised the star. See a few of the reactions on Preity’s workout video.

You're an inspiration Z! ❤❤❤ More power to you ✨ — Shubham❤PZ Fan❤ (@ShubhamPZFan) January 18, 2020

Not bad Ma’m 😅 you are an inspiration for many 🙌🏻 keep going 👍🏻 — Lovepreet Singh 🇮🇳 🏏🏑⚽️ (@imLovepreetS) January 18, 2020

I can't even consistent on my workout 😓 but you always motivated me to do something positive things 😉 thanks for that didiiiiiiiiii 😘😘😘

That's why I love you more every day — Lina M❤Pz (@LinaMorelina) January 18, 2020

Preity Zinta was on a vacation with her husband Gene Goodenough in the United Kingdom. The Soldier star kept her fans updated as she posted several pictures on her social media handles. Take a look at some of them.

Preity Zinta has taken a break from her acting career. She was last seen playing the lead role in 2014 released, Ishkq in Paris. However, Preity is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab team in the Indian Premier League. She never leaves a chance to come out and support her team in the stadium.

