Preity Zinta's Adorable Photos With Her Husband Are 'good Enough' To Make Your Day

Bollywood superstar Preity Zinta has had a successful acting career spanning two decades, in which she has featured in numerous blockbuster movies. She was amongst one of the most popular actors in Bollywood in early 2000, however, it has been reported that she is on a hiatus from the movies. Much to her fan’s relief, the star has been very active on social media.

In 2016, she tied the knot with American businessman Gene Goodenough.Preity Zinta celebrates her birthday today, on the occasion of the special day, check out some of the most adorable pictures of the couple.

Preity Zinta- Gene Goodenough loved up pictures

In both the above pictures, Preity Zinta and her husband wore a pair of dark coloured shades. In the first picture, the couple looks adorable as Preity hugs Gene in a loved up selfie. In another picture, the couple looked sun-kissed as they get clicked together. While Preity wore a bright blue coloured top, her husband wore a yellow coloured shirt.

In the above picture, Preity Zinta mentions that her husband means the world to her. She wore a beautiful red coloured gown while her husband wore a dark coloured suit as they get clicked together. In another picture, Preity Zinta wore a white coloured shrug as she sits with her husband for an adorable picture.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been giving their fans some couple goals. In the first picture, Preity hugs her husband on a busy street. While in another picture, she mentions that she is in London, where the couple will be ringing in the new year together. Fans claim the Preity and Gene are adorable together and that they are ‘too cute’ together.

