Pritam Singh Alleges Shiv Sena Worker Vandalised Shop Because Of His Support For Kangana

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Pritam Singh took to his social media handle to claim that a Shiv Sena goon named Karan Tulli physically assaulted him in Nagpur for supporting Kangana Ranaut. Pritam in a tweet also sought help from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In a series of tweets, Pritam penned a message addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and claimed that his shop was vandalised because he supported Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. He wrote, "Dear @UdhavThackeray ji, you are our CM and your local karyakarta who is a goon from Nagpur name Karan Tuli vandalized my shop and abused me with bad words in front of my mother, it's a shameful act as he using the shield of Shiv Sena just because I supported @KanganaTeam tweet" [sic]

Pritam requested Maha CM to take 'legal action' against the culprits and also shared a picture of Karan Tulli. Pritam also highlighted, "Life of a coman man is in danger if anything happens to me or my family memembers it will be all becoz of Goon Karan Tuli."

Read full Thread —

Honorable #mohanbhagawat ji @RSSorg plz I need help. I am from Nagpur. I have recently started my small takeaway food business in nagpur. local goon KARAN TULLI came n physically assaulted me n started abusing me and my parents in front of all. Need help sir 🙏 — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 27, 2020

Dear @UdhavThackeray ji 🙏 u r our CM ur local karyakarta who is a goon from nagpur name karan tuli vandalized my shop n give me bad words in front of my mother its shameful act as he using the Sheld of #shivshena just becoz i supported @KanganaTeam tweet — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 27, 2020

I think u r for the people n they can look for the support of our Maharashtra CM its high time u should take sm legal action against people who is spoiling the name of your Legacy sincerely looking for the support — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 27, 2020

I have made name on my own in the industry as n outsider from Nagpur but today I feel I have no respect my mother my family is not save in nagpur as he said he will not leave me n c how I can do business in ngapur ..sir plz help @OfficeofUT #shivshena — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 27, 2020

My father is a heart patient n my mother is a cancer survivor he as a bad history no 1 likes him in nagpur plz support looking forward 🙏 @OfficeofUT — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 27, 2020

Culprits who physically assaulted me vandalized my shop abuse me n my parents in front of everyone Karan tuli n his Paltu Richi sethi my life is in danger .I have done my police complaint.this happened only becoz I supported #KanganaRanaut @aajtak @Republic_Bharat @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/c5tET6xpaI — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 28, 2020

Kangana Ranaut recites, 'don't immerse my ashes in Ganga' in poem; posts video of outing

Night curfew imposed to warn about continuing danger: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.