Pritam Singh Alleges Shiv Sena Worker Vandalised Shop Because Of His Support For Kangana

In a series of tweets, Pritam penned a message addressing Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray and claimed that his shop was vandalised because he supported Kangana

Pritam Singh

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Pritam Singh took to his social media handle to claim that a Shiv Sena goon named Karan Tulli physically assaulted him in Nagpur for supporting Kangana Ranaut. Pritam in a tweet also sought help from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In a series of tweets, Pritam penned a message addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and claimed that his shop was vandalised because he supported Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. He wrote, "Dear @UdhavThackeray ji, you are our CM and your local karyakarta who is a goon  from Nagpur name Karan Tuli vandalized my shop and abused me with bad words in front of my mother, it's a shameful act as he using the shield of Shiv Sena just because I supported @KanganaTeam tweet" [sic]

Pritam requested Maha CM to take 'legal action' against the culprits and also shared a picture of Karan Tulli. Pritam also highlighted, "Life of a coman man is in danger if anything happens to me or my family memembers it will be all becoz of Goon Karan Tuli."

