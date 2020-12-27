Kangana Ranaut recites, 'don't immerse my ashes in Ganga' in poem, posts video of outing

A highlight of Kangana Ranaut’s venture on Twitter has been her fans being treated to some of her poems. The actor had made headlines for a poem she had written during the lockdown, and this time penned one titled Rakh (ashes). She expressed her thoughts with heartwarming moments of her recent hiking trip along with her family.

Kangana Ranaut posted a video from her recent hiking trip with her family. It consisted of visuals where she was seen running on the snow, throwing snow on her relatives and playing with her nephew Prithvi Raj. Referring to the custom of immersing a person’s ashes in river Ganga after death, she shared her wish that her ashes to be scattered on the mountains.

Kangana Ranaut’s poem Rakh

Meri rakh ko Ganga me mat bahana (Don’t immerse my ashes in river Ganga) Har nadi sagar me jaake milti hain (Every river goes and joins the sea) Mujhe sagar ki gahraiyon se darr lagta hain (I am afraid of the depths of the sea) Main aasman ko chuna chahti hoon (I want to touch the skies) Meri rakh ko in pahadon pe bikher dena (Scatter my ashes on the mountains) Jab suraj ugen, to main use choon saku (So that I can touch the sun when it rises) Jab main tanha hu, toh chand se baatein karoon (When I am lonely, I can talk to the moon) Meri rakh ko us kshitij pe chhod dena (Leave my ashes on that horizon)

Wrote a new poem called Rakh ( राख़ ) got inspired while hiking, do watch when you can ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FdMeQ1TYxY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 27, 2020

Incidentally, Kangana’s previous poem also had the mention of the skies, and was titled Aasman. That poem had dealt with love and life.

Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AairtGXdjh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Kangana Ranaut on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s next film set to release is Thalaivi, where she is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. She has also begun preparation for two other films, Dhaakad and Tejas. In the former, she plays the role of an Air Force pilot, while she plays an out-and-out action character in the other.

