Prithviraj 'proud To Present' Ranveer Singh Starrer Cricket Saga '83' In Malayalam

The film industry is currently buzzing with anticipation over the forthcoming sports drama based on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his social media to present Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's upcoming biographical sports drama 83. Known for films like Bhramam, Kuruthi and more, the actor appeared excited to share the announcement with his fans.

Prithviraj Sukumaran presents Ranveer Singh's 83 in Malayalam

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, November 27, the 39-year-old actor-director shared the newly dropped teaser of Ranveer Singh's 83. In the caption, he claimed to be 'proud to present' the film in Malayalam under his banner Prithviraj Productions. He also tagged actors like Kamal Haasan, Nagarjun Akkineni, actor Sudeep and his production house Kiccha Creations along with the cast and team of the film. He wrote,

''Proud to present the story behind one of India's greatest ever sporting campaigns! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov.

#ThisIs83 @prithvirajproductions @ikamalhaasan #NagarjunaAkkineni @kichchasudeepa @rkfiofficial @annapurnastudios #KichchaCreations''

More on 83

Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is based on former cricketer Kapil Dev who led India into the World Cup in 1983. The teaser that was released on November 26 piqued the interest of netizens as it showed the nail-biting moment during the final match on June 25, 1983, at Lord’s London. Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev while the fans await the trailer revealing Deepika Padukone in the film who will essay the role of Dev's wife Romi.

This would mark the duo's fourth film together. The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is also gearing up for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is currently filming for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty's next Cirkus which is set to release in mid-2022.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi/ranveersingh