'Sooryavanshi' Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Totals Whopping Amount In Week 2

It's been a week since Sooryavanshi hit the theatres, but there is no stopping its momentum at the box office. After 8 days, the Akshay Kumar venture has crossed the ₹125 crore-mark at the box office.

This was after the venture became the first to hit the ₹100 crore-mark in the COVID-19 era. The movie could cross the ₹150 crores over the weekend if the buzz surrounding the movie continues to stay over the weekend.

Sooryavanshi box office collections-Day 8

Sooryavanshi, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, has continued to 'stay strong' at the box office and did so by minting ₹6.83 crores on Friday. He added that Maharashtra and Gujarat were the main contributors to the collections. It was also stated that a double-digit performance for the movie over the weekend would take it to the ₹150 crore mark.

The movie had earned ₹120 crores in week 1.

The Rohit Shetty directorial is also doing well abroad too. After a week at the box office, it had minted ₹37.22 crores.

'SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: *WEEK 1* TOTAL ₹ 37 CR+...

⭐ Day 1: $ 1.08 mn

⭐ Day 2: $ 1.15 mn

⭐ Day 3: $ 1.06 mn

⭐ Day 4: $ 480k

⭐ Day 5: $ 440k

⭐ Day 6: $ 360k

⭐ Day 7: $ 420k

⭐ Total: $ 5 million [₹ 37.22 cr]#Sooryavanshi #Overseas pic.twitter.com/1R6Gwll4VX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2021

The film is being looked as a ray of hope for the theatre business after many big films chose to release on Over-The-Top, and the ones that hit the theatres did not live up to the expectations.

The movie also features cameos by another cop characters in Rohit Shetty movies, Singham and Simmba, played by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh respectively.

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif in the role of the protagonist's wife. Their song, Tip Tip, which is a recreation of Akshay's own evergreen track Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the movie Mohra.

The plot of the film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of ATS, attempting to thwart a terrorist threat.

The movie also stars other actors like Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, Abhimanyu Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sikandar Kher, among others.

The screenplay of the venture has been penned by Yunus Sajawal and the dialogues are by Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar.

The music of the film has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Lijo George - DJ Chetas and JAM8 and Rashmi Virag, Shabbir Ahmed, Anand Bakshi and Tanishk Bagchi have been credited as the lyricists on the tracks.