Priya Prakash Varrier Preps For Her Second Bollywood Film 'Love Hackers'

Priya Prakash Varrier who made her debut with, Oru Adaar Love is now going to be seen in her second Bollywood project, Love Hackers. The film starts Priya alongside Siddharth Mahajan in lead roles and the film is going to be directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. Priya Prakash initially got her fame through a single wink which led her towards her first Bollywood film. She was seen in the film called Sridevi Bungalow which starred Priya Prakash Varrier alongside actor-director, Arbaaz Khan. Read more to know about Priya Prakash Varrier’s second Bollywood film, Love Hackers.

Also Read | Is Priya Prakash Varrier Dating Co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Here's What The 'Oru Adaar Love' Actress Has To Say About It

Also Read | After Sridevi Bungalow, Priya Prakash Varrier Signs Her Second Bollywood Film. Read Details

Priya Prakash Varrier's second Bollywood movie

Love Hackers is going to be a crime-thriller which is going to focus on the problems people face in relation to cybercrime. The actor is going to play the role of a victim who falls prey to cybercriminals and the movie deals. The film will also focus on her journey of how she comes out of the situation. The shoot for the film is still ongoing with schedules in locations like Lucknow, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai. Read more to know about Priya Prakash Varrier's first Bollywood film.

Also Read | IN PICS | Is Priya Prakash Varrier Dating Her Co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof? This 'special' Birthday Post Is Making Netizens Wonder

Also Read | WATCH | Wink Sensation Priya Prakash Varrier Crooning In This Latest Instagram Video Has Left Netizens Amazed

Priya Prakash Varrier's first Bollywood movie

Priya Prakash was seen in Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow, which was in the centre of a controversy for trying to cash in on the popularity of legendary actress, Sridevi. In a recent interaction with a news publishing house, she was asked about the real intentions behind the real-life resemblance, Priya said that it is just an element that would make the audience want to watch the movie. Well, after doing Shridevi Bungalow, Priya needs a great Bollywood blockbuster in order to get a free-flowing Bollywood career.

The trailer of #SrideviBungalow was released yesterday and the makers have already received a legal notice from #BoneyKapoor. - @priyankabparmar, Bollywood Bloggerhttps://t.co/qiEn0wXayF — MissMalini (@MissMalini) January 16, 2019

Also Read | Priya Bapat Looks Fashionably Best In Her Latest All-black Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.