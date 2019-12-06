Priya Bapat Looks Fashionably Best In Her Latest All-black Outfits

Priya Bapat is a well-known name in the Marathi cinema gaining recognition after working in films like Kaksparsh and Aamhi Doghi. She has received many awards for her portrayal in Kaksparsh and Happy Journey. The Kaksparsh actor has appeared in many Marathi television serials along with some incredible theatre performances credited to her name as well. Priya Bapat has a million followers on Instagram as her attainable style statements inspire many women. Take a look at how Priya Bapat aced some of her all-black ensembles.

Priya Bapat all-black ensembles

Priya Bapat's latest black ensemble with a black dress pairing it up with black pumps. She chose a beach wave hairstyle with this look along with gold finger rings to add the perfect bling to her dress.

Priya Bapat looks like a princess in this black Indian attire with a simple hairstyle and minimal makeup to keep the focus on the detailing of her dress.

Priya Bapat in a black on black casual outfit pairing the look with white sneakers.

Priya Bapat Awards and upcoming project

The Vazandar actor won Best Actress in Screen Awards, Best Actress in Zee Gaurav awards, and Best Actress in Maharashtra State Awards for her portrayal as Uma in Kaksparsh. For her role as Janaki in Happy Journey, she received the title of Best Actress in the Maharashtra State Awards. Priya was nominated as the Best Actress in the Marathi Filmfare Awards. Priya Bapat was last seen in Hotstar specials' web series City of Dreams and Aani Kay Hava web series in MX player.

