Priya Prakash Varrier Enjoying 'chaat Time' In This Chilly Weather Is Every Millennial

In a night, everyone knew about the 'wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier. Within a few hours, she was named as the 'national crush' and while the actress has bagged a Bollywood film, Sridevi Bungalow, and while the actress is stepping into B-town soon with another film in her kitty, in a series of pictures, the young star was seen enjoying chaat & Maggi while shooting in Lucknow. Take a look at the pictures below-

Wink girl is having a swell time:

Priya Prakash Varrier who made her debut with, Oru Adaar Love is now going to be seen in her second Bollywood project, Love Hackers. The film starts Priya alongside Siddharth Mahajan in lead roles and the film is going to be directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. Priya Prakash initially got her fame through a single wink which led her towards her first Bollywood film. She was seen in the film called Sridevi Bungalow which starred Priya Prakash Varrier alongside actor-director, Arbaaz Khan

Priya Prakash Varrier's first Bollywood movie

Priya Prakash was seen in Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow, which was in the center of a controversy for trying to cash in on the popularity of legendary actress, Sridevi. In a recent interaction with a news publishing house, she was asked about the real intentions behind the real-life resemblance, Priya said that it is just an element that would make the audience want to watch the movie. Well, after doing Sridevi Bungalow, Priya needs a great Bollywood blockbuster in order to get a free-flowing Bollywood career.

