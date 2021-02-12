Priyanka Calls Nick Jonas 'Babu', Fan Shares A Video Leaving Chopra In Splits

Priyanka Chopra couldn't stop laughing after a fan shared an amusing video explaining how she addresses her husband Nick Jonas as 'babu' while many in India don't like calling their partners by that name.

"Matlab kya hi dekh lia maine. Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas ko babu bulaati hai. Par yahaan, India mein rehte hue apne partner ko 'babu' bol do toh. Don't babu me', I am not your 'babu', kuch bhi bulaa lo, bas 'babu' mat bulao Babu gaali kab se ban gaya, yaar? Jonas khandaan ke bahu beta aapas mein ek doosre se 'babu - babu' karke vartaalap kar sakte hain, toh tum chander chuuron ko kaun si problem hai?" [Translation: What did I just see! Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'babu'. But dare a person living in India call his/her partner by the same name. Call me anything but not babu. When did babu become a slur? If folks of the Jonas family can use the word, then what is problem with you blokes]." The fan further asks "Which strawberry world" are they living in that they need a nickname in English as well. She concluded by saying, "The 'babu' word is getting popular in Los Angeles while people in Bhatinda can't seem to accept Indian names".

Priyanka married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018.

Nick Jonas asks for a signed copy of 'Unfinished', Priyanka Chopra gives adorable reply

Priyanka Chopra's recently released memoir Unfinished talks about her relationship with husband Nick. She has written about several marriage rituals such as Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremony) in Los Angeles, and others that were special to her. Several chapters also talk about various special moments with her friends and family.

Leave it to @nickjonas to get straight to the good stuff 😂 #Unfinished pic.twitter.com/Mr9Nu3yWYT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 11, 2021

Priyanka Chopra says 'can't wait' as Mindy Kaling expresses excitement for 'Unfinished'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.