Nick Jonas Asks For A Signed Copy Of 'Unfinished', Priyanka Chopra Gives Adorable Reply

Actress Priyanka Chopra who is busy with the promotions of her latest released memoir Unfinished recently received a request from her singer husband Nick Jonas. Nick took to his Instagram stories and shared his picture while holding the book and asking for a signed copy. He captioned the picture and wrote, “Let’s get it, Priyanka Chopra. Can you pls sign this for me?”

Nick Jonas wants a signed copy of Unfinished

Priyanka who was overwhelmed by the beautiful gesture of the Sucker singer reposted the story on her Instagram and gave an adorable reply. She wrote, “Hahaha Babuuu. I love you and yes yes yes Nick Jonas.” Earlier, Nick shared his reviews on the memoir and revealed that he was excited to read about his wife’s early dating life. The Sky is Pink actress shared a video from the virtual tour of her book with husband Nick where the Sucker singer said, “Some of the stuff about, to be totally real, your early dating life, and your high school crushes... We've spoken about it, but it's just funny to read it." On hearing Nick’s views, Priyanka started blushing and could not control her laughter. She captioned the post and wrote, “Leave it to @nickjonas to get straight to the good stuff." (sic)

Read: Masaba Gupta Shares Beautiful Pic From Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Housewarming Ceremony

Read: Nick Jonas Comments On Wife Priyanka's 'early Dating Life', Shares 'just Funny To Read It'

Priyanka’s memoir Unfinished has become the number one bestseller on Amazon within 24 hours of its release. Her book recently got on the stands in the UK. The actress who was elated to see her book finally getting on the stands in the UK took to Twitter on February 12 and shared her excitement. She wrote, “My book is out in the UK today It's SO nice to see it in the window of London bookshop.” Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from receiving praises and appreciation for her memoir, the actress has a list of films in her kitty. Priyanka is basking in the success of her latest released film The White Tiger. She recently completed the shooting of her next film Text For you in the Uk.

My book is out in the UK todayðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§! It's SO nice to see it in the window of London bookshop @PHbookshop! For everyone in London you can now get your copy here: https://t.co/5BDnAgodFA

A big thanks to @penguinrandom @randomhouse @PRHAudio @PenguinUKBooks @PenguinIndia @MichaelJBooks pic.twitter.com/2JhBZ9xHB1 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 11, 2021

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Announces Release Of 'Unfinished' In UK; Fans Shower Love

Read: Awkwafina, Priyanka Chopra & More To Participate In Academy's 2nd Annual Global Movie Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.