Priyanka Chopra Says 'can't Wait' As Mindy Kaling Expresses Excitement For 'Unfinished'

On February 12, 2021, actor and comedian Mindy Kaling took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip featuring herself with Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished. In the video clip shared on her IG story, Mindy can be seen congratulating the actor-turned-author for her memoir. She further expressed her excitement to read the book. Responding to her Insta story, Priyanka too reposted her video on her story and informed her that ‘she can’t wait for her thoughts’

Mindy Kaling congratulates Priyanka Chopra for Unfinished

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Dealing With Break-up In 2016, Says, 'felt Lonely And Sad'

In the short video clip, Mindy can be seen wearing a printed red tee. The actor can be seen congratulating Priyanka and telling her that she is excited to read the memoir which contains a chapter describing her friendship with PeeCee. Reposting the video, Priyanka captioned it as, “Yay that makes me so happy! BTW… u actually will find yourself in the book my friend!! Can’t wait for your thoughts” with a laughing face and kissing emoticon.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Recalls The Time She Spied On Husband Nick Jonas; Watch

Priyanka Chopra is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. Currently, the actor has been busy promoting her memoir. Her hubby Nick Jonas, too, has been supporting her by posting the pictures and updates on his social media handles. The American singer recently shared a picture featuring himself with Priyanka’s memoir Unfinished. In the caption, he wrote, “Let's get it @priyankachopra. Can you please sign this for me?”. Reposting the picture on her Insta story, PeeCee captioned it as, “Hahaha babuuuu! I love you and yes yes yes! @nickjonas”.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Sis-in-law Danielle Jonas For Sending Her A Customized Gift

Priyanka Chopra's memoir talks about her relationship with husband Nick. She has written about several marriage rituals such as Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremony) in Los Angeles, and others that were special to her. Several chapters also talk about various special moments with her friends and family. The actor-turned-writer has also opened up about the racism she has suffered in the USA to how she was once asked to get plastic surgery done for herself.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra IG/ Mindy Kaling IG

Also read: Masaba Gupta Shares Beautiful Pic From Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Housewarming Ceremony

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.