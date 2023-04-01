Inside Photos: Gigi Hadid, Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh At NMACC Event

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event was a star-studded affair. Several Indian and international celebrities attended the NMACC looking best in their designer outfits. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and many more in attendance.

The NMACC show was about the history of India's performing arts. The story unfolded with music and dance while being set against a cinematic backdrop, created with a combination of digital imagery and handcrafted pieces. As the stars arrived at the event to behold the musical and dance spectacle, let us go through some inside pictures from NMACC.

In a photo, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hema Malini and athlete Deepa Malik were captured in a candid moment. In the other photos, Deepa was seen interacting with the Bollywood couple while they happily looked at her.

Deepika Padukone struck a pose with Natasha Poonawalla and Evangelo Bousis, the founder of DUNDAS, for a selfie. The Pathaan actress, along with her husband Ranveer, also posed with Akash Ambani, Falguni Peacock, Shane Peacock, and Pinky Reddy, among others at the launch event. In another inside picture, the Piku actress was seen with Nikhil Mehra. In another video, Deepika and Priyanka hugged each other.

Deepika with Natasha Poonawalla and Evangelo Bousis, founder of DUNDAS at NMACC opening launch pic.twitter.com/9ggQRexntn — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 31, 2023

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with Akash Ambani, Pinky Reddy, Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock at the NMACC opening launch pic.twitter.com/5uKA6JdYly — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) April 1, 2023

Deepika Padukone with Nikhil Mehra at the NMACC opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/ZZlEIVjBZ5 — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 31, 2023

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh , Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/nPufoPqWeP — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 31, 2023

Rajinikanth also attended the event and celebrated India's rich cultural history. He was at the event with his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Unlike other celebrities, Rajinikanth arrived at the launch event of NMACC in a casual outfit. He opted for a black polo T-shirt and teamed it with a black pant.

Designer Prabal Gurung shared photos with Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Gigi Hadid.

Nita Ambani expresses gratitude

Nita Ambani and her husband Mukesh Ambani expressed their joy as a long line of celebrities graced the NMACC opening ceremony. While talking about the same, Nita Ambani told ANI, "NMACC is an ode to our country, to the rich legacy and heritage that we all have inherited. I hope the spaces here nurture young talent, not only from the metros and cities but from small towns and remotest villages. I hope it becomes a home for the art, artisans and the audience."